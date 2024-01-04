Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Trading 3.4% Higher

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $150.45 and last traded at $149.88. 198,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,337,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.58.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

