Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $364.34

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $364.34 and last traded at $363.50, with a volume of 71755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $341.18.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Up 8.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $279.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.55. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The business had revenue of $741.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 41.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMR. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 13,521.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221,219 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

