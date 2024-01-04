American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $205.00 target price on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $167.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Get American Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on American Express

American Express Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $186.23 on Thursday. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $188.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.58 and its 200 day moving average is $163.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.