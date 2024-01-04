American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,448,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $567,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT opened at $214.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.39, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.