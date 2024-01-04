Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330,068 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $491,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,160,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 26,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 171,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 target price (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.88.

Shares of AMP opened at $380.55 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $386.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 81.75% and a net margin of 17.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

