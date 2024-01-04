AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Up 5.5% in December

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the November 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.22.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total value of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $160.59 on Thursday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $131.52 and a 12-month high of $165.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's fifty day moving average is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.91.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.12%.

(Get Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

