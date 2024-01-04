Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Amgen by 99,178.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 309,188,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,646,013,000 after purchasing an additional 308,876,983 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,351,778,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Amgen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $300.69 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $303.25. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $272.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Amgen Company Profile



Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

