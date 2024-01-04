Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $188.96, but opened at $181.90. Analog Devices shares last traded at $184.77, with a volume of 273,389 shares.

Specifically, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.74.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 26.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.9% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.7% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

