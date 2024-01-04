Analysts Issue Forecasts for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will earn ($1.91) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Voyager Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 19.7 %

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. Voyager Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.34.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

