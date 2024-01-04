Analysts Set Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target at $23.50

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.95.

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Bank of America downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $28.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.32). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $556.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,522,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,393,000 after buying an additional 290,998 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,135,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,123,000 after buying an additional 1,216,192 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,476,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,501,000 after buying an additional 865,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $386,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

