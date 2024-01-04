Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE FINS opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $13.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $297,000.

