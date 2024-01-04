Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the November 30th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity at Annexon

In related news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $94,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annexon

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Annexon Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $4.51 on Thursday. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

