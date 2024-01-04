APA (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Gap Down to $36.75

Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.75, but opened at $34.75. APA shares last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 3,268,699 shares.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut APA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Benchmark decreased their target price on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Susquehanna cut their price target on APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that APA Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of APA by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in APA by 2,535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in APA by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

