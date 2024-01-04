Apexium Financial LP Grows Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned 0.37% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $36,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,085,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,447 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,294,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,107,000 after buying an additional 982,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $45,601,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter worth $45,826,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,307,000 after buying an additional 516,119 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.23. 1,191,825 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.