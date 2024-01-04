Apexium Financial LP Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Apexium Financial LP owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $5,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 164.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA:IWY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.27. The company had a trading volume of 110,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,376. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.73 and a 200 day moving average of $161.79. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $117.31 and a 1 year high of $176.42.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

