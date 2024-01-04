Apexium Financial LP Has $20.79 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Apexium Financial LP reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up about 2.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.19% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $20,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

IYW stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.97. 250,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,665. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $123.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

