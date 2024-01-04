Apexium Financial LP Has $4.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Apexium Financial LP trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,638,937 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

