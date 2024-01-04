Apexium Financial LP Has $5.56 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Apexium Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,527,000.

Shares of QQQM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.75. 732,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,025. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.66 and a 200-day moving average of $154.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

