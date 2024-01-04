Apexium Financial LP Lowers Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Apexium Financial LP lowered its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,089 shares during the quarter. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus comprises approximately 0.8% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned 2.15% of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,469,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 721.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 142,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 125,281 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after buying an additional 94,682 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after buying an additional 80,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after buying an additional 69,620 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.00. 5,748 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

