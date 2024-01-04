Apexium Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IJR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,959,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,105,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its 200-day moving average is $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

