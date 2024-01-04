Apexium Financial LP Sells 2,996 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Apexium Financial LP lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.4% of Apexium Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $74,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $398.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,013,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,234,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $388.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $375.38. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $260.34 and a fifty-two week high of $412.92.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

