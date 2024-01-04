Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management comprises about 1.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APO. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Insider Activity

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,949,443.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.87. 1,530,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,340. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.16 and a twelve month high of $96.41. The company has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 10.87%. Analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

