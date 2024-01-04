Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Sold by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $3.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,073,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,427. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $55.16 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.55.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.