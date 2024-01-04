Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Stock analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on APO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:APO opened at $92.17 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.15 and its 200-day moving average is $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,500 shares of company stock worth $15,620,100 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

