Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Short Interest Update

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the November 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.5 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Medical by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Medical by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Apollo Medical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

AMEH stock opened at $37.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.20. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $348.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.80 million. Research analysts predict that Apollo Medical will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services in the United States. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

