Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance
RKDA opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.
