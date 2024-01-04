Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RKDA opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $18.94.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.67) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 77.09% and a negative net margin of 279.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

