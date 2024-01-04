Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Trading 3.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $71.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcellx traded as high as $56.57 and last traded at $56.57. 12,865 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 307,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $56,317,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,998,000 after acquiring an additional 174,658 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 18.8% during the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,059,000 after acquiring an additional 449,846 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,291,000 after acquiring an additional 380,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,038,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,143,000 after acquiring an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.75.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

