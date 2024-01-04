Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.00

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $177.00 and last traded at $176.82, with a volume of 50674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.11.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Arch Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average of $143.86.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The energy company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $744.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.04 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 58.01% and a net margin of 25.36%. Arch Resources’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 26.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.43%.

In related news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $65,343.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,309.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total transaction of $29,334.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $65,343.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,309.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,957 shares of company stock worth $1,024,862. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,817,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,564,000 after acquiring an additional 282,345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arch Resources by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,261,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,262,000 after acquiring an additional 247,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arch Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,347 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,575,000 after acquiring an additional 28,274 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,036,000 after acquiring an additional 155,855 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in Arch Resources by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 502,298 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 85,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

