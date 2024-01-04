Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,460,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 20,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ARQT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

ARQT stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.81. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $369.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. The business had revenue of $38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,764,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,910,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,162,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,787,000 after buying an additional 23,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,226,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,804,000 after buying an additional 1,611,228 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,110,000 after buying an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,034,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,733,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,432,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,535,000 after buying an additional 138,209 shares in the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

