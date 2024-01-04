Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 269,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 586,112 shares.The stock last traded at $3.76 and had previously closed at $3.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

