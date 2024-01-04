Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $9.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on Ardelyx
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ardelyx by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after buying an additional 7,234,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 2,237,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx Price Performance
Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.75.
Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ardelyx
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ardelyx
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- How to invest in farmland: 7 simple ways
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.