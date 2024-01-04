Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Receives $9.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARDX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $49,564.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,904.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,413 shares of company stock worth $2,108,477. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Ardelyx by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,063,000 after buying an additional 7,234,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,563,000 after buying an additional 10,325,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after buying an additional 97,951 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ardelyx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 2,237,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Ardelyx has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Articles

