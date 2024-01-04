Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,930,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 36,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,485,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In related news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,229.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $34,447.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 316,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $1,431,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,229.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 364,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,477. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ardelyx by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,437,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,063,000 after buying an additional 7,234,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,030,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,325,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,565,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 97,951 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,950,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,216,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,993 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ARDX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

ARDX opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

