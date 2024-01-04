Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 860 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 531.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after buying an additional 651,131 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $119.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $128.65.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,368 shares in the company, valued at $18,716,427.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

