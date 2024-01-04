Argent Capital Management LLC Has $339,000 Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 41.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 48.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY opened at $21.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $21.96. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $18.72 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.30 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 41.62% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MGY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

