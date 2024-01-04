Argent Capital Management LLC Has $444,000 Position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in ASGN by 100.0% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 462,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 231,479 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ASGN by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 8.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN Trading Down 3.1 %

ASGN opened at $92.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. ASGN Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $2,951,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,047,699.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ASGN news, Director Jonathan S. Holman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $91,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,508.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 34,500 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $2,951,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,047,699.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,947 shares of company stock worth $3,768,713. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on ASGN from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ASGN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASGN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASGN

ASGN Profile

(Free Report)

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.