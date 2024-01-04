Argent Capital Management LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RLI. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in RLI by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RLI by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of RLI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $135.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $134.52. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

