Argent Capital Management LLC Invests $299,000 in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 2.8 %

RBC opened at $270.87 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.34 and a 200-day moving average of $235.46.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.71.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

