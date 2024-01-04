Argent Capital Management LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Balchem by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Balchem by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its position in Balchem by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 21,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Balchem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $142.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.16. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $150.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.02.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.47 million. Analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

