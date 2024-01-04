Argent Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,702 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Qualys Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $185.36 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 0.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. Qualys had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,143,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,529 shares of company stock worth $3,758,743 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

