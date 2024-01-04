Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,600 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 479,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argo Blockchain

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $51,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in Argo Blockchain by 49.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 40,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.23.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of Argo Blockchain stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.48. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.45.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.