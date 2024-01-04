ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL) Stock Price Down 1.1%

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.30. 11,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $98.31 million, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (BATS:IZRL – Free Report) by 231.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,293 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 1.29% of ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF Company Profile

The ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF (IZRL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Israeli Innovation (USD)(TR) index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of Israeli companies causing advancements in the areas of genomics, health care, biotechnology, industrials, manufacturing, and IT.

