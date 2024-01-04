Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $103.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $75.00. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

AWI opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.99 and its 200-day moving average is $78.67. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $99.75.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 182.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter worth $79,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

