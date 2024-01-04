Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Trading Up 6.3%

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.21 and last traded at $33.97. Approximately 246,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,289,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.77.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.20.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 85.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,311,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $567,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,795,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $342,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725,000 shares in the company, valued at $106,311,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,063 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the first quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 575,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,605,000 after acquiring an additional 112,889 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 164,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

