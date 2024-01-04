Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Down 7.5% in December

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,700 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Artesian Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $203,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Artesian Resources news, SVP Nicholle Renee Taylor sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $203,395.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,453.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP John M. Thaeder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $109,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,565.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,450 shares of company stock worth $321,356. 20.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.20. Artesian Resources has a one year low of $38.76 and a one year high of $63.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 74.36%.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

