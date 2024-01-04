Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 11,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Trading Down 8.3 %

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $0.44 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 6,390.31% and a negative return on equity of 783.31%. The business had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ATRA. Mizuho cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Transactions at Atara Biotherapeutics

In other news, Director Carol Giltner Gallagher acquired 179,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.22 per share, for a total transaction of $39,384.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,056.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 41,223 shares of company stock worth $16,077 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 249,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc develops therapies for patients with solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product includes Tab-cel (tabelecleucel), a T-cell immunotherapy program that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

