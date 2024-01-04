Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atkore by 24.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,833,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,838,000 after buying an additional 752,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,906,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Atkore in the first quarter valued at about $42,940,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the second quarter valued at about $38,174,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 987.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 172,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after purchasing an additional 157,072 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $19,113,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $154.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.70 and a 1 year high of $165.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.20.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

