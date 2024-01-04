Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Short Interest Update

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the November 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $155.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,523. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.72. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $113.99 and a fifty-two week high of $165.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.20.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 EPS. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atkore will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atkore in the second quarter valued at $3,876,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 7.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 16.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,930,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Atkore by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

