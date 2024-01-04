Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Gap Up to $390.85

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $390.85, but opened at $399.86. Atrion shares last traded at $399.86, with a volume of 517 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $334.01 and a 200-day moving average of $433.42.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 12.64%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.85%.

In other Atrion news, Director Preston G. Athey purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $319.68 per share, with a total value of $95,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,322.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 7.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 205,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Atrion by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 145,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Atrion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,131,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

