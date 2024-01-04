AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 308,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AudioCodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $11.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $364.44 million, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26. AudioCodes has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.68 million. Research analysts forecast that AudioCodes will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 669.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The company offers solutions, products, and services for unified communications, contact centers, hosted business services, VoiceAI business line, and service provider business. Its products include session border controllers, life cycle management solutions, VoIP network routing solutions, media gateways and servers, multi-service business routers, IP phones solutions, and value-added applications, as well as professional services.

