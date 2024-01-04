Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) Trading 7.3% Higher

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 29,411 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 64,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Aurora Mobile Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Aurora Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Mobile by 70.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Aurora Mobile by 2,928.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 133,431 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of developer services in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. The company offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

